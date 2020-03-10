Network Operators Edge Ahead in Race for Connected Future with CommScope

Company to host inaugural CommScope Digital Forum in place of planned MWC 2020 activities

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Consumer use of smart phones, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, and 4K video is driving operators to quickly build out 5G networks while still optimizing existing LTE networks. In addition, companies are expecting operators to bring the benefits of these networks into the enterprise. To help operators address the demands of consumers and enterprises and push the boundaries of technology, CommScope is announcing new solutions to its already robust portfolio.





Advances in antenna design, open RAN interfaces and IoT management are just a few of the new additions to CommScope’s end-to-end portfolio of networking equipment. These innovations will be critical in simplifying 5G rollouts and growing operators’ enterprise business and will be showcased during the CommScope Digital Forum on March 17 at 9:00 a.m., ET and 1:00 p.m., GMT and on March 18 at 1:00 p.m., ET / 5:00 p.m., GMT.

“We see 2020 as a year of critical decisions for wireless operators as they rollout, densify, and power their networks in a variety of bands while working on driving the standards and technology,” said Morgan Kurk, chief technology officer, CommScope. “CommScope has access to extensive resources and talent gained from our 2019 acquisition of ARRIS and Ruckus that helps customers push the boundaries of technology as they unlock the potential of the 5G revolution.”

Innovating for Smarter and Faster 5G Network Deployments

New solutions in CommScope’s 5G portfolio include:

New narrow width and zero footprint antennas to address the issue of zoning restrictions and limited space, as well as installation time and complexity.

Simplified antenna connectivity with the M-LOC cluster connector as port numbers, confusion on wiring and complexity increase.

PowerShift in a single-rack unit to address the power needs of operators as they add more remote radio units that are higher powered.

Driving Operators’ Enterprise Growth

New standards, products and solutions will give operators the opportunity to expand their portfolio of offerings, including managed services, for their business customers. CommScope’s new products and services in this area include:

New RUCKUS Wi-Fi 6 access points (APs): the indoor R650 and outdoor T750 for faster and more deterministic wireless coverage in a wide range of use cases including industrial IoT (IIoT) and ultra-high-density user environments such as stadiums, transport hubs and schools.

Advancements to CommScope’s OneCell small cell include new 5G NR radios, 5G baseband virtualization and open fronthaul and management interfaces.

Expanded functionality of the RUCKUS IoT Suite with a new integrated LoRa network server, advanced rules engine and expanded IoT ecosystem supporting building and energy management capabilities as well as vape detection in education environments.

During the past few months, CommScope has also introduced additional solutions for 5G including:

Support for sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G New Radio (NR) wireless connectivity on its NVG558 fixed wireless access (FWA) gateway platform. Combined with the platform’s existing support for 4G LTE and 3.5 GHz CBRS connectivity, these new capabilities expand operators’ ability to deliver triple-play services with the NVG500 Series of advanced PON, xDSL, and FWA gateways.

Advanced solutions for Distributed Access Architecture and 10G that drive innovation for 5G and cable technologies.

To hear more about these new solutions, register to attend the CommScope’s Digital Forum. The theme is: Powering the Present. Empowering the Mobile Future. Network Evolution 2020.

Network operators are pressing ahead with plans for wide-scale 5G services in 2020

5G has launched in markets and network operators continue to make critical decisions on how to make this technology live up to its potential. Here are examples of network operators that are expanding their 5G networks.

“As we lay the foundation for next generation 5G networks, we have increased coverage across Germany to 94.4 percent. The aim is to deploy an additional 9,000 base stations by 2021, taking us within a hair’s breadth of 100 percent coverage nationwide,” said Andreas Cyprian, head of Infrastructure & Property for Deutsche Telekom. “We continue to collaborate with CommScope on developing a innovative solutions that maximize our network investment and build a bridge to next generation technologies.”

“In today’s digital economy, passengers expect to have access to the Internet and to be able to make calls consistently while taking the train. The provision of mobile connectivity is no longer a nice to have,” said Nicolas Phily, project director in transportation at Orange. “As cities look to the digital future of transportation, they are turning to Orange to provide an enriched experience as they deploy 5G ready networks.”

“In line with international developments, the Saudi market is being transformed by the advances of the fourth industrial revolution. Emerging technology breakthroughs like robotics, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things will be backed by 5G infrastructure,” said Eng. Hisham A. Alabdaly, Infrastructure Design, general manager, stc. “Looking toward Vision 2030, tourism, manufacturing and defense could reoccupy the center of economic stage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By any measure, it’s critical we implement new technologies that empower digital services to reach higher levels of efficiency and production.”

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Resources

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

Contacts

News Media Contacts:

Kris Kozamchak, CommScope



+1 972 792 3311 or publicrelations@commscope.com

Jocelyn Penque, CommScope



+44 7970 605 305 or publicrelations@commscope.com

Financial Contact:

Kevin Powers, CommScope



+1-828-323-4970