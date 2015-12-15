New Global Survey by Opus Research for SoundHound Inc. Reveals Business Leaders are Focused on Customized Voice Experiences

Detailed report provides insights into how top companies are gaining business value through voice assistants

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VoiceAI–A new research paper released today by Opus Research, a diversified advisory and analysis firm providing critical insight on software and services, and SoundHound Inc., the leading innovator of voice AI and conversational intelligence technologies, reveals that two-thirds (67%) of survey respondents say their companies have already invested in voice assistants, with the largest number of implementations in the last one to three years.





The study also revealed that 77% are measuring the benefits of voice assistants by customer satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Scores (NPS). In addition, 74% agree that controlling the brand identity and user experience are among the greatest drivers of business value from implementing voice AI strategies.

With a growing focus on user experiences, better customer relations, and improved satisfaction scores, the analysts at Opus Research have determined that, “Given the rapid growth of voice assistant usage, now is the time for companies across industries to overcome common challenges surrounding ROI, monetization, and fragmentation.”

Survey respondents include 320 business leaders around the globe in eight industries: hospitality, IoT/Smart Home, Media/Entertainment, Financial Services, QSR/Restaurants, Retail, Telecom, and Transportation and top companies such as MGM Resorts International, Panasonic Corp., Netflix, Capital One, Panera Bread, Best Buy, T-Mobile USA, and United Airlines.

“For a brand—and as a brand—to stand out from the crowd, we need a distinctive identity. So, companies have to invest in voice technology. With the increasing demand from users it is very important—the potential in this technology is enormous,” noted one respondent.

The research report is available free for download now. Opus Research and SoundHound Inc. are also planning a webinar discussion to include RAIN agency on March 9, 2020 at 10:00AM PST and 1:00 PM EST. Registration is ongoing and available.

