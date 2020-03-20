Newegg is the First Major E-Retailer to Offer Dark Mode

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Newegg—Newegg, the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach into more than 80 countries, is the first major e-retailer to offer native support for dark mode.

“Newegg has a history of bringing innovation to the online shopping experience,” said Anthony Chow, CEO of Newegg. “Offering dark mode is yet another example of how we enable customers to personalize the way they browse and shop on Newegg.”

Dark mode – which inverts the traditional dark-on-light color scheme – displays lighter text and graphics on a darker background. Conventional application of dark mode is common on mobile devices, as it significantly reduces battery consumption. However a growing number of people prefer the appearance dark mode on their laptop and desktop computers, particularly for viewing in low-light environments.

Visitors to Newegg.com and Newegg.ca now have the option of toggling between Newegg’s dark mode and traditional color scheme by clicking the night mode icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Visit https://www.newegg.com/ for more information. Like Newegg on Facebook and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach into more than 80 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.newegg.com.

Contacts

John Snedigar, Faultline Communications



john@faultlinecomms.com

408-705-7518