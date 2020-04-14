Newegg Launches Staffing Agency for the 3PL Market

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, is expanding beyond its core e-commerce offering with Newegg Staffing – a new staffing agency serving the logistics, manufacturing, clerical and supply chain management industries.

“Building a successful 3PL operation within Newegg taught us a great deal about recruiting and hiring the right people,” said Anthony Chow, Global CEO of Newegg. “We’re excited to apply the knowledge we’ve amassed over the years to help other logistics and supply chain management companies build high-performing teams to propel their businesses forward.”

Newegg Staffing will operate as a technology-driven staffing agency, focusing on administrative, production and general staffing roles. The organization will serve companies of all sizes in different industries, with opportunities ranging from direct hires and temporary roles to executive positions and seasonal help. Staffing industry veteran Marina Berber recently joined Newegg to oversee the creation of Newegg Staffing.

“I’m excited to join Newegg at a time when the company is making bold moves to propel its business forward in exciting new directions,” said Newegg’s Director of Staffing Marina Berber. “Newegg’s deep expertise managing its own 3PL workforce uniquely qualifies the company to build a staffing agency that can help other organizations understand and navigate the challenges associated with employee recruitment.”

Newegg Staffing has an extensive network of highly qualified 3PL employees ready for placement. For more information, visit https://staffing.newegg.com/.

