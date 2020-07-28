Newegg Staffing Announces Midwest, East Coast Expansion

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Newegg—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today announced that Newegg Staffing – the company’s in-house staffing agency – is expanding to the Midwest and the East Coast. Currently headquartered in the Los Angeles area, Newegg Staffing recently opened additional locations in Indianapolis, IN and Edison, NJ. Now with three offices strategically located in key business hubs, the company is poised to help e-commerce companies scale-up their workforces ahead of the all-important Q4 holiday season.

“Early success of our Southern California staffing operation caused us to accelerate our timeline to establish locations in other parts of the country,” said Anthony Chow, Global CEO of Newegg. “Our strong foothold in three major distribution hubs uniquely positions Newegg Staffing as the go-to staffing agency to help e-commerce companies scale their workforces quickly and carefully.”

Newegg Staffing officially launched in April 2020 to serve the logistics, manufacturing, clerical and supply chain management industries. The organization operates as a technology-driven staffing agency, focusing on administrative, production and general staffing roles. Newegg Staffing serves companies of all sizes in different industries, with opportunities ranging from direct hires and temporary roles to executive positions and seasonal help. The organization demonstrated steady growth since its inception, with weekly revenue in late-June up nearly 20X compared to early-April. Newegg Staffing seeks to build on this strong financial performance with its new locations in Indiana and New Jersey.

“Having fine-tuned the staffing process internally for nearly two decades, Newegg is uniquely qualified to help other companies navigate the challenges associated with employee recruitment,” said Newegg’s Director of Staffing Marina Berber, who joined Newegg earlier this year to establish Newegg Staffing’s Los Angeles facility and to manage the organization’s subsequent expansion. “By scaling the Newegg Staffing operation quickly in locales where we are already very familiar with the local workforce, we offer a distinct advantage to our clients who want to attract highly qualified candidates.”

Newegg Staffing has an extensive network of highly qualified employees ready for placement in all three of its locations. For more information, visit https://staffing.newegg.com/.

