Nintendo News: Fireworks Shows, Dreaming and More Make Their Way to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A dazzling array of colors are ready to burst in the night sky above your island abode while the calming waves of the sea lap at the shore. Ring out the end of summer with weekly fireworks shows during the month of August when Summer Update – Wave 2* arrives to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for the Nintendo Switch system!





For those with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, the update adds the ability to sleep and enter dreams in the game and visit other people’s islands. It also adds a new island backup service that lets Nintendo Switch Online members back up the game’s save file. These features can all be enjoyed regardless of which hemisphere your island is located in.

Available starting on July 30, the free Summer Update – Wave 2 will add the following features to the game:

Fireworks Shows – Enjoy atmospheric fireworks lighting up the sky above your island every Sunday in August at 7 p.m. Get in the spirit by redeeming Bells for raffle tickets in the plaza to get various festive items that you can use. Put your personal spin on the fireworks display by using your own custom design pattern to see it shot in the air as a firework in the sky!

– Enjoy atmospheric fireworks lighting up the sky above your island every Sunday in August at 7 p.m. Get in the spirit by redeeming Bells for raffle tickets in the plaza to get various festive items that you can use. Put your personal spin on the fireworks display by using your own custom design pattern to see it shot in the air as a firework in the sky! Dreaming – You can now choose to take a nap in any bed placed in your home.** While dozing off, you may find yourself in a strange realm where you’ll be greeted by Luna. Luna offers visits to other islands as a dream, and with her help, you can share your island as a dream with others too.*** She will grant those who share their island a “Dream Address” which players can exchange and use to visit each other’s island in a dream. In dreams, nothing is permanent because nothing you do is saved, so explore to your heart’s content.

– You can now choose to take a nap in any bed placed in your home.** While dozing off, you may find yourself in a strange realm where you’ll be greeted by Luna. Luna offers visits to other islands as a dream, and with her help, you can share your island as a dream with others too.*** She will grant those who share their island a “Dream Address” which players can exchange and use to visit each other’s island in a dream. In dreams, nothing is permanent because nothing you do is saved, so explore to your heart’s content. Island Backup & Restoration Service – Nintendo Switch Online members can enable the new island backup service, which automatically uploads island and user save data to the internet at certain times. If your Nintendo Switch system is lost or damaged, you may be able to recover your island paradise as long as you’ve enabled island backup. In the event of loss or damage, contact Nintendo Consumer Support about restoring the island and user save data on your new or repaired Nintendo Switch system. After your island data and individual player data is restored, you can get back to building your island community!**** Additional details can be found on the Nintendo Consumer Support page when the update goes live. The island backup feature is separate from the Save Data Cloud functionality offered for select Nintendo Switch games through Nintendo Switch Online. A function specific to Animal Crossing: New Horizons to move users and save data to another system is planned for later this year. Details will be announced in the future.

Take some time to relax this summer and remember to have a blast at the fireworks shows on your island getaway in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Coming up next is the free Autumn Update. We hope you look forward to it!

To learn more about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, visit https://www.animal-crossing.com/new-horizons/. To stay up to date with the latest news about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, be sure to follow @animalcrossing on Twitter.

*Players will need to connect to the internet and download the latest update data to access certain in-game events as they become available.

**Players will need to upgrade their tent to a home in order to access the dreaming feature.

*** Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

****Recovery is only available in situations where a Nintendo Switch system is lost, stolen or damaged. A new or repaired Nintendo Switch system is required. An active Nintendo Switch Online membership is also required.

