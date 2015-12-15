Ocean Spin™ Slot Series Shows Groundswell Launch Success

Popular linked jackpot series by Konami Gaming offers a sea of wheel spin opportunities for players





LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Konami Gaming, Inc. announced the launch of its Ocean Spin video slot series for availability in North America, following high rates of ongoing performance across debut locations. The premium linked progressive game is featured on Konami’s award-winning DIMENSION 49J™ machine, which has seen widespread success since premiering last year with Konami’s popular All Aboard™ game. Indexing as high as 5x house average, Ocean Spin’s starting performance has achieved even greater levels than All Aboard’s starting performance. Konami’s Ocean Spin is the industry’s No. 1 top performing New Premium Video Title, according to ReelMetric’s April 2021 ReelHot Index.

“Ocean Spin has shown an exceptionally strong arrival for initial casino sites in the U.S.,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. “The game’s eye-catching wheel spin bonus, transportive play environment, and outstanding presentation on the casino floor, all come together for a winning slot entertainment spotlight.”

Konami’s Ocean Spin is the second premium series released on its DIMENSION 49J cabinet, which features a 49-inch, J-curve display in 4K Ultra High-Definition (UHD). At the top of each game screen, animated bubbles float seamlessly across every connected machine, filled with potential bonus opportunities. During the game’s signature Ocean Spin Feature, the player is invited to spin the animated bonus prize bubbles by swiping across the large touchscreen display. Prize bubbles whiz across the entire bank or pod, until the spinner lands on a credit award, free games, or instant progressive jackpot with full-screen celebration.

“This premium linked series offers a wide mix of bonus experiences for players, including unique symbol-driven events for each of the compatible base games: Kingdom’s Treasures and Pirate’s Riches,” said Jingoli. “Konami is thrilled by the strong performance results and player response achieved with DIMENSION 49J, and we look forward to continued growth for this proven cabinet format.”

Ocean Spin is available now, with a variety of bank and pod configuration options. Those interested in learning more are encouraged to contact their Konami representative for the latest information.

For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc., please visit www.konamigaming.com.

