Ondas Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets, will release its first quarter financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 17, 2021.

The company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its results and business outlook. Investors may access the live webcast on the company’s website at https://ir.ondas.com/, and a replay will be accessible from the Investor Relations website after the completion of the event.

Conference Call & Webcast Details Date Monday, May 17, 2021 Time 8:30 AM ET Listen Only Webcast Webcast Here Participant Dial In (toll free) 1-866-777-2509 Participant Dial In (International) 1-412-317-5413 Participant Call Pre-Registration



(encouraged) Pre-Register Here

Pre-registration allows callers to gain immediate access and bypass the live operator. You can register at any time during the call

About Ondas Holdings, Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. The Company’s standards-based, multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today’s legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks’ customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. These markets require reliable, secure broadband communications over large and diverse geographical areas, many of which are within challenging radio frequency environments. Customers use the Company’s FullMAX technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. The Company also offers mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas Networks’ FullMAX technology supports IEEE 802.16s, the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks. For additional information, visitwww.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors:

Michael Bowen



ICR, Inc.



Michael.Bowen@icrinc.com

Media:

Stewart Kantor, CFO



Ondas Holdings Inc.



888.350.9994 Ext. 1009



ir@ondas.com