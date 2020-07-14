Parade Introduces New eDP Tcons and Source Drivers Optimized for HDR Gaming Displays up to UHD Resolution

High-Performance Gaming Tcons from Parade Include Support for Proprietary GPU Gaming Features

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO), a leading video display, touch controller, and high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced two new eDP Tcon devices developed for high-performance PC gaming applications along with new complementary LCD source drivers. The new Tcon devices, the DP808 and DP807, enable resolution support up to UHD while providing a fast 120 Hz refresh rate, and even higher refresh rates at lower resolutions. The DP808 and DP807 provide high-speed SIPI™ outputs to the source drivers that drive the LCD display. To support the higher pixel rate capabilities of the DP808 and DP807, Parade has also introduced the TC2082, TC2090, and TC2101 SIPI source drivers.

The DP808 supports UHD (3840×2160) displays up to 120Hz refresh rate and FHD (1020×1080) displays up to 480Hz refresh rate. It supports Adaptive-Sync including the GPU brand-specific variants, and it supports 30-bit input and global dimming for DisplayHDR 400 performance. The DP808 provides full eDP 1.4b functionality including PSR2 with selective update, DSC, and other advanced features. It accepts up to four lanes on the eDP interface with link rates up to 8.1 Gbps (HBR3). The DP807 provides an identical feature set, but only supports link rates up to 5.4 Gbps (HBR2) for lower resolution or refresh rate applications.

To complement the increased pixel rate capability of the DP808 and DP807, Parade developed new higher-speed LCD source drivers including the TC2082, TC2090, and TC2101. The TC2082 and TC2090 are designed for COG (Chip on Glass) LCD applications, and the TC2101 for COF (Chip on Flex) LCD applications.

“Today’s high-end laptop computers are expected to do everything,” said Jimmy Chiu, Executive VP of Marketing at Parade Technologies. “Users want UHD resolution, high refresh rate for gaming, DisplayHDR for media and content creation, and long battery life. The DP808 and DP807 Tcons were developed to fulfill those needs, and our new source drivers complement the high pixel rate requirement, doing so with low power consumption.”

The new Tcons and source drivers interconnect using the proprietary Parade SIPI™ (Scalable Intra Panel Interface) standard. SIPI provides a low power, low EMI, error-resilient, high-speed interface for the pixel data from the Tcon to source drivers. The new source drivers support bit rates up to 2.2 Gbps per SIPI channel.

Availability

These new Tcon and source driver products are sampling now.

The PS808 and PS807 are offered in a 207-ball 5x12mm2 WFBGA RoHS halogen free package.

The TC2087 and TC2090 were developed for COG direct die attachment.

The TC2102 was developed for COF direct die attachment.

