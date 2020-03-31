PeaTos Snacks, Dash Radio and Laugh Factory Say Laughter Can Be the Best Medicine

PeaTos Snacks is partnering with Dash Radio and Laugh Factory on April 1st for a FREE “stay at home” digital comedy showcase and happy hour hosted by Comedy Central’s Amy Miller – proceeds of snack sales to benefit Feeding America

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DOSTUFFATHOME—PeaTos™, the rapidly growing revolutionary snack brand taking on industry giants like Cheetos® and Funyuns®, is partnering with Dash Radio and Laugh Factory to bring entertainment to #stayathome by announcing its live streaming, FREE digital stand-up comedy showcase: Snack on Laughter. The event will take place live on Wednesday, April 1st (April Fools Day) at 5pm PT/8pm ET and can be viewed on Instagram and Facebook. Portions of the sale of any snacks sold during the month of April will be donated by PeaTos to Feeding America to help with their school lunch program.





Hosted by NBC’s Last Comic Standing star Amy Miller, this quarantine-approved lineup will feature six of comedy’s rising stars who will discuss the ups and downs of self-isolating, and how they are navigating these unique times. Headlining comedian and America’s Got Talent season 14 semi-finalist Jackie Fabulous will take the stage. She will be joined by Shane Torres known for his Comedy Central series Shane Torres Conquers Fears, Alex Falcone who was voted Portland’s Funniest Person in 2018, Caitlin Weierhauser who made their TV debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2019 and Los Angeles-based comedian Joe Dungan.

PeaTos is a rapidly growing brand known for its irreverent sense of humor and has embarked on a David vs Goliath battle by offering a replacement for America’s top selling snacks like Cheetos® and Funyuns® with a simple twist. They have replaced the underlying corn base with more nutrient peas and have removed all the artificial ingredients.

“This is a moment when we need laughter more than anything,” says PeaTos CEO Nick Desai. “Since we pride ourselves on not only serving up great snacks, but also witty banter, we thought this was the best way we could help lift people’s spirits in these unprecedented times. We also want to thank our partners Dash Radio and Laugh Factory, and our gracious Host Amy Miller for jumping on board for this fun and timely event!”

The digital event is not only for viewers’ enjoyment, it also kicks off PeaTos charitable efforts with Feeding America. For the month of April, PeaTos will donate a portion of all sales from PeaTos.com to Feeding America. This will support the organizations’ remarkable efforts in providing healthy meals to children across the country, a task which is especially significant while many children face food insecurity during public school closures.

The Snack on Laughter comedy showcase will stream live on PeaTos’ and Dash Radio’s Instagram and Facebook feeds on Wednesday, April 1st at 5pm PT/8pm ET.

Watch Snack on Laughter here: @Peatosbrand / Facebook.com/peatosbrand

About PeaTos™:

Rapidly growing revolutionary snack brand PeaTos™ is advancing its mission to create a new class of snacks that offer all the taste and crunch of America’s top selling “junk food” like Cheetos® and Funyuns® but by replacing the old-school base of corn with peas and removing the artificial stuff. Now you get all that junk food taste you crave with more benefits. PeaTos™ is available in over 4,700 retailers including Kroger and its banner stores like Dillons, Ralphs, Food 4 Less and Smith’s. PeaTos™ are also available at Vons, Pavilions, Albertsons, Safeway, Fairway Market, Sprouts, and online on Peatos.com and Amazon. Learn more at peatos.com, and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand and on Twitter and Instagram.

About Dash Radio:

Dash Radio is the global leader in curated, lean-back audio experiences. Since its 2015 launch, Dash has become the world’s largest all-original digital broadcaster, empowering many of the world’s biggest artists, influencers and brands to take radio over the top, directly to fans, without fees or subscriptions. Featuring over 80 curator-championed original stations, Dash is available on 50+ platforms – inside nearly every connected car service, smart home product and IoT device. With no traditional commercials, Dash Radio offers fans the perfected music discovery experience free of charge, while offering brands a more authentic and effective way to engage these audiences worldwide. For more information, please visit dashradio.com.

Contacts

Dierdre Zackery-Qualls



dierdre@snackitforward.com

323-559-0138