Renasas: Notice Regarding Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the conclusion of a commitment line agreement as described below:

1. Purpose

The objective of the agreement is, to secure flexible means of procuring financing in order to meet funding requirements for future business developments and to secure working capital, as well as to improve the stability of the Company’s financial base.

2. Overview of Commitment Line Agreement

Counterparties of agreement MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., Resona Bank, Ltd. Maximum loan amount 75 billion yen Date of agreement July 13, 2020 Term of agreement Two years Collateral and guarantee No collateral or guarantees

3. Future Outlook

The conclusion of this agreement will not have a material impact on Renesas’ consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

(Reference)

A commitment line is a contract whereby a financial institution promises (commits) a loan to a company within a predetermined period and maximum amount between the company and the financial institution. By entering into this agreement, Renesas will be able to procure the necessary funds in a timely manner within the set period and maximum amount.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release with respect to the plans, strategies and financial outlook of Renesas Electronics and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively “we”) are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. We caution you in advance that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements due to several important factors including, but not limited to, general economic conditions in our markets, which are primarily Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe; demand for, and competitive pricing pressure on, products and services in the marketplace; ability to continue to win acceptance of products and services in these highly competitive markets; and fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly between the yen and the U.S. dollar. Among other factors, downturn of the world economy; deteriorating financial conditions in world markets, or deterioration in domestic and overseas stock markets, may cause actual results to differ from the projected results forecast.

