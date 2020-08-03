Renesas Collaborates With Novatek Microelectronics on Surveillance Camera Reference Design

Phase-Detection Autofocus Delivers Fast and Superior Object Detection and Recognition for 4K Video Security and Surveillance Applications

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4KSurveillance–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced an ultra-high-definition (UHD) surveillance camera reference design to address today’s high-accuracy object detection and recognition needs for video security and surveillance systems. Developed in collaboration with Novatek Microelectronics Corporation and designed by Systemtec Corporation Ltd, the reference design includes a camera image sensor (CIS) board with phase-detection autofocus (PDAF), and a high-performance image signal processing (ISP) board along with auto focus zoom lens software.





The surveillance camera reference design enables 4K resolution, excellent color imaging and better recognition accuracy of objects, including small objects in low-light conditions. Its impressive high-speed autofocus operation can also be realized with low-priced lenses. This features combination allows Systemtec to offer customers a high-performance 4K video security camera reference design and software that helps shorten their development time building a camera system with fast autofocus and enhanced imaging performance.

“An ever-increasing demand for security and surveillance camera systems drives the need for better object detection and recognition capabilities with higher imaging accuracy,” said DK Singh, Director, Systems and Solutions Team at Renesas. “Our surveillance camera with 4K resolution and PDAF function can deliver much faster autofocus results compared with conventional contrast-detection autofocus. We are excited that our close collaboration with Novatek and Systemtec makes this surveillance system reference design more accessible for customers worldwide.”

Built around Renesas’ high performance RAA462113FYL CMOS image sensor and Novatek’s dual core SoC image signal processor, the surveillance camera reference design uses several other Renesas ICs that address its signal chain electrical functions. The CIS board includes the RAA462113FYL, DC/DC buck converters, LDOs, motor driver and lens. The ISP board features the SoC and associated signal chain components.

Key Features of the Surveillance Camera Reference Design

Camera Sensor Board : CMOS image sensor with high-sensitivity, low-noise, low-power with high resolution 8M pixels for UHD Sensor features HDR, PDAF functions and MIPI-CSI2 output, which support 30fps @12-bit digital output Enables the exchange to fixed-focus lens as well as zoom lens

: Image Signal Processor Board : 800 MHz dual core SoC image signal processor with sensor interface and interfaces for display, PHY, Wi-Fi module, GPS, and RS-485 RTC, I2C, SPI, GPIO, audio IF, Flash/SD card, HDMI, Ethernet, SDIO, SCI, UART and SDRAM controller High-accuracy and fast AF with support for contrast AF, PDAF, and hybrid AF (PDAF + contrast AF) Flexible and rich functions including 12V power supply (DC jack or Type C), multi-interface support for video output

Availability

The surveillance camera reference design can be purchased through Systemtec Corporation Ltd.

For more information on the Renesas surveillance camera reference design, including system block diagram, bill of materials, and data sheets, please visit surveillance camera reference design.

About Novatek Microelectronics Corporation

Novatek Microelectronics Corporation (TWSE:3034) was established in 1997, specializing in display and image centered total solutions ranging from full line of display ICs and SoCs for all display and image applications. The Company is the world’s largest supplier of display driver ICs, and is ranked as the world 8th largest and Taiwan’s 2nd largest fabless company in terms of sales revenue in 2019. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.novatek.com.tw.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

(Remarks) All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

