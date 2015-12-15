Rent-A-Center, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the “Company” or “Rent-A-Center”) (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leader in the lease-to-own industry, today announced that its management will participate at the following investor conferences in March 2021. The management team including Mitch Fadel, CEO, and Maureen Short, CFO, are expected to present at the conferences.

J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leverage Finance Conference on March 2nd, 2021. Management will present on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to registered attendees of the conference.

BofA Securities 2021 Consumer and Retail Technology Virtual Conference on March 9th, 2021. Management will present on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and is open to the public via the live webcast link http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/consumer2021/idWU7bD0.cfm.

Loop Capital Markets’ 2021 Consumer, Industrials & TMT Investor Conference on March 11th – March 12th, 2021. Management will be conducting one-on-one investor meetings on Thursday, March 11, 2021 to registered attendees of the conference.

As available, the audiocast will be made available on our website at https://investor.rentacenter.com.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. Preferred Lease provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling our partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing our differentiated offering. The Rent-A-Center Business and Mexico segments provide lease-to-own options on products such as furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, and computers in approximately 1,950 Rent-A-Center stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico and on its e-commerce platform, Rentacenter.com. The Franchising segment is a national franchiser of approximately 460 franchise locations. Rent-A-Center is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

