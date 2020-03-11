Saint-Gobain Partners with Ossia to Bring Cota Technology to Market

Saint-Gobain makes investment in Ossia and establishes joint project for co-development with Cota® Real Wireless Power™

PARIS & BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Investment–Saint-Gobain, the world’s leading designer, manufacturer of innovative and sustainable materials and solutions, announces today a strategic collaboration and investment with Ossia Inc. (“Ossia”), the creator of Cota Real Wireless Power.

Saint-Gobain is a €43-billion-turnover French multinational that develops, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions for construction, transportation, infrastructure, health, home, and industrial applications. As one of the top 100 industrial groups in the world and one of the 100 most innovative companies, Saint-Gobain’s solutions span self-cleaning windows and photovoltaic glass to smart insulation systems, water supply systems and building materials distribution. Saint-Gobain’s products are found almost everywhere: from the home to the office, in cars and infrastructure, and high-performance materials for health and many industrial applications.

Ossia’s flagship technology is Cota Real Wireless Power, a patented, award-winning technology designed to deliver power over-the-air, without cables, charging pads, or line-of-sight. Cota technology can deliver meaningful power to many devices at the same time, in motion, at a considerable distance, safely and efficiently. All Cota-enabled devices can be activated, managed, and monitored via the Cota Cloud platform. In addition, Cota power receivers are small enough to be embedded into Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices, wearables, and many other electronics across industrial, automotive, and consumer applications. Recently, at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020, Ossia debuted a battery-free IoT system that was continuously powered wirelessly.

Saint-Gobain’s partnership with Ossia includes an investment and a joint collaboration project to bring Cota Real Wireless Power to market with Saint-Gobain’s extensive breadth of products and solutions, including industrial, building, automotive, and consumer applications. Saint-Gobain’s partnership with Ossia is consistent with its corporate strategy of open innovation and co-development. As a result of this strategy, one out of every four products sold today by Saint-Gobain did not exist five years ago.

“At Saint-Gobain, we are constantly innovating to bring new and differentiated solutions to market that make spaces and environments more comfortable, cost-efficient, and sustainable,” said Minas Apelian, Vice President Internal and External Venturing at Saint-Gobain. “Our partnership with Ossia, and its best-in-class Cota technology, is in perfect alignment with these goals.”

“We are very excited to partner with Saint-Gobain, the world’s leader in high performance and sustainable materials,” said Preston Woo, Chief Strategy Officer of Ossia. “This partnership will leverage Ossia’s unique Cota Real Wireless power with Saint-Gobain’s unparalleled expertise and experience to deliver a new category of smart products that improve our daily lives.”

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change. To learn more about Saint-Gobain go to www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain.

€42.6 billion in sales in 2019



Operates in 68 countries



More than 170,000 employees

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia’s flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia’s Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

Contacts

Saint-Gobain:



Laura Bedrossian: Laura.E.Bedrossian@saint-gobain.com

Ossia:



Jen Grenz: jeng@ossia.com