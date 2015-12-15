Semtech and Alpha-Omega Technology’s Transform Legacy Meters to Create New Efficiencies with LoRaWAN®

Alpha-Omega Technology’s KLAX module enables the simple deployment and retrofit of metering applications to reduce waste and bring cost savings

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Alpha-Omega Technology (AO-T), a leading developer of Internet of Things (IoT) utility metering solutions, has incorporated the LoRaWAN® protocol into its new KLAX line of smart meter interface modules for enterprise and consumer utility management. AO-T’s applications leveraging the LoRaWAN protocol enable the simple deployment and retrofit of legacy metering solutions for real-time utility data transfer over LoRaWAN networks.





“Semtech’s LoRa® devices offer significant advantages for the smart utilities industry and bring customers the means to quickly, cost effectively and simply transform their legacy applications with long range connectivity,” said Jan Bose, CEO at AO-T. “LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol provide customers an accurate look into their utility use rates, and represent an effective platform for IoT applications in the utility vertical. With this proven IoT platform, AO was able to create a product in KLAX that meets our customers’ needs and delivers a swift return on investment (ROI).”

AO-T’s KLAX module monitors energy and gas use in real time and integrates into existing metering infrastructure without the need for external devices, wires or a power source. KLAX deploys magnetically in less than a minute and leverages a simple optical interface to connect with the meter, reducing installation cost to the customer. This simple retrofit enables the smart, remote management of utility data from meters, which previously required in-person reading. The device utilizes LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol to deliver utility data long range, up to miles from the nearest gateway and deep indoors, creating an effective tool for large-scale business campuses and apartment complexes. Additionally, KLAX collaborated with The Things Industries and Datacake to create web applications providing end users simple, up-to-date access to their usage data. This delivers tangible cost savings by allowing accurate insight into energy use and enabling a targeted approach to reducing waste, bringing savings on monthly bills and reducing environmental impact.

“The KLAX module leverages LoRa and the LoRaWAN protocol to allow customers the means to quickly connect their legacy applications and receive the benefits of IoT and smart metering,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT Product Marketing for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “As there is a continued drive for efficiency and renewable energy as natural resources increase in scarcity, AO-T’s module brings the feature set for smarter, sustainable and efficient energy use.”

To learn more about Semtech's LoRa devices, visit the website.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Alpha-Omega Technology GmbH & Co. KG

The focus of Alpha-Omega Technology is on the development of IoT solutions. In addition to selling IoT hardware, the company works with its partners to design IoT projects for municipalities and companies. The company positions itself as an innovative and competent partner for its customers and designs its IoT projects and products alongside its partners. The company’s goal is to offer its customers the highest level of flexibility and expertise. For more information, visit https://alpha-omega-technology.de/

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

