Sentara Healthcare Partners With CitiusTech to Deploy Data Platform on Microsoft Azure

Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, VA, has built and deployed a next-gen enterprise data platform by using CitiusTech’s H-Scale solution on Microsoft Azure for improving organization wide efficiencies

PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sentara Healthcare, one of the nation’s oldest not-for profit health systems, has completed the deployment of a next-gen enterprise data platform (EDP). It provides a single, consolidated view of provider, payer and enterprise information from Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health Plan, a wholly owned subsidiary.

“Sentara is committed to delivering high quality healthcare and innovative services that meet the unique needs of the communities we serve,” said Michael Reagin, Sentara Healthcare senior vice president and chief information and innovation officer. “We collaborated with CitiusTech to develop an EDP that provides us more flexibility and scale to continue meeting the changing demands of our patients, care teams and partners across the care continuum.”

Sentara partnered with CitiusTech, a Microsoft partner, to architect, build and implement its EDP. It leveraged CitiusTech’s BigData solution H-Scale, to deploy an end-to-end data management platform to ingest, curate, transform and reconcile data from five different sources on a daily basis and create a 360-degree view of the patient record. Sentara built a robust enterprise-class system in less than two years gaining benefits of quick time to market along with significant implementation savings.

By implementing a cloud-first strategy, Sentara Healthcare has ensured that the EDP uses HIPAA compliant PaaS service offerings of Azure and can scale for large data volume. This is expected to save close to $1.5 million every year by moving away from an on-premises model.

“Next-gen interoperability and real-time data access have become imperative for healthcare organizations to enhance quality of care and align with value-based models,” says Rizwan Koita, CEO of CitiusTech. “Sentara Healthcare with its cloud-first strategy has built an industry leading data platform using CitiusTech’s H-Scale on Microsoft Azure to support data-driven performance.”

Gareth Hall, director of business strategy for Worldwide Healthcare at Microsoft said, “Microsoft Azure enabled CitiusTech to deliver a cloud-based enterprise-wide healthcare data management solution. This enabled Sentara to get a holistic view of patient information across their enterprise. CitiusTech H-Scale, combined with Azure, helps customers achieve scale in healthcare data management.”

CitiusTech has further enabled Sentara to leverage aggregated information and generate actionable insights by deploying artificial intelligence and machine learning models at an enterprise scale. This is expected to save approximately $3 million a year through efficiency improvements across the organization.

About Sentara

Sentara Healthcare celebrates more than 130 years in pursuit of its mission – we improve health every day. Named to IBM Watson Health’s 2018 “Top 15 Health Systems,” Sentara is an integrated, not-for-profit system of 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, including a Level I trauma center, the nationally-ranked Sentara Heart Hospital, two orthopedic hospitals, accredited Sentara Cancer Network and the Sentara Neurosciences Institute. The Sentara family also includes four medical groups, Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance and ground medical transport, senior care, home care and hospice, nursing rehabilitation centers, ambulatory outpatient campuses, advanced imaging and diagnostic centers, a clinically integrated network, the Sentara College of Health Sciences and the Optima Health Plan serving 500,000 members in Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio. With nearly 28,000 employees and ranked one of Forbes “America’s Best Employers” in 2018, Sentara is strategically focused on clinical quality and safety, innovation and creating an extraordinary healthcare experience for our patients and members.

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech (www.citiustech.com) is a specialist provider of healthcare technology services and solutions to healthcare technology companies, providers, payers and life sciences organizations. With over 4,000 professionals worldwide, CitiusTech enables healthcare organizations to drive clinical value chain excellence – across integration & interoperability, data management (EDW, Big Data), performance management (BI / analytics), predictive analytics & data science and digital engagement (mobile, IoT). CitiusTech helps customers accelerate innovation in healthcare through specialized solutions, healthcare technology platforms, proficiencies and accelerators. With cutting-edge technology expertise, world-class service quality and a global resource base, CitiusTech consistently delivers best-in-class solutions and an unmatched cost advantage to healthcare organizations worldwide.

Contacts

CitiusTech



Priyal Shah



Corporate Marketing



priyal.shah@citiustech.com