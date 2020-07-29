SentinelOne Appoints Evan Davidson as VP of Asia Pacific Japan

Company Adds Proven Leadership in APJ Region to Accelerate Record Company Growth on Global Scale

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the appointment of Evan Davidson as Vice President, Asia Pacific Japan. Mr. Davidson’s long-established success in driving international market growth supports SentinelOne’s vision of becoming the world’s next great cybersecurity company.

“The APJ theater presents a tremendous opportunity for SentinelOne to accelerate its unprecedented traction on a global scale,” said Mark Parrinello, SVP Worldwide Sales, SentinelOne. “As a geographically diverse region with many different languages and unique customer and partner needs, we wanted a leader with a proven track record of building and executing a strategy delivering growth and scale. There is no one better for the job than Evan.”

Mr. Davidson brings more than 25 years of experience in IT and security to SentinelOne, most recently holding the position of VP of APAC at Cylance. Mr. Davidson joined Cylance as the company’s first hire in building EMEA in 2016, establishing a large and multidisciplinary team in just two years and supporting operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2018, Mr. Davidson accepted APAC responsibilities with Cylance and relocated to Singapore to replicate EMEA success, tripling the team’s head count and spearheading its rapid partner program expansion and first multi-million dollar deals in the region. Prior to Cylance, Mr. Davidson was Director of Sales, UK&I for FireEye, where he established go-to-market strategy for the region’s enterprise segment, supporting the company’s successful IPO.

At SentinelOne, Mr. Davidson will build a scalable partner model ensuring large enterprise, government, and SMB customers in-region are supported by SentinelOne’s people, process, and technology. SentinelOne will heavily invest in growing the company’s APJ team to support Mr. Davidson’s vision and execution on the goal of driving sustained market traction to expand the company’s already impressive global footprint.

In February 2020, SentinelOne raised $200 million in Series E funding at a valuation of $1.1 billion. Over the past 12 months, SentinelOne was:

The only cybersecurity company included on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list;

Named the seventh fastest growing company in North America, the fastest growing in Silicon Valley, and was the only cybersecurity company recognized in the top 10 of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™;

The only endpoint protection company included on the CB Insights AI 100 ranking.

“What makes this opportunity so exciting is that SentinelOne disrupts both legacy and next-gen markets, setting the agenda for how enterprises secure against today’s threats,” said Davidson. “With its best-in-class combination of EPP and EDR, and unique IoT and container and cloud workload protection capabilities, SentinelOne is rapidly ascending to the top of the industry and remapping the endpoint space.”

SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed – to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

