Sequitur Labs Launches EmSPARK 2.0 Security Suite for Critical IoT Device Protection

IoT Security Framework for Connected Devices Ensures IP Defense at the Edge, Secure Chip-to-Cloud Integration and Over-the-Air Update Protection

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sequitur Labs today debuted the next generation of its comprehensive approach to embedded system security with the launch of EmSPARK™ 2.0 to prevent high-value, embedded devices from being compromised. Version 2.0 now features powerful security defenses for critical intellectual property, secure chip-to-cloud integration and over-the-air (OTA) firmware update protection. Built on three pillars of product security – design, build and sustain, EmSPARK 2.0 provides device manufacturers with the firmware, tools and APIs needed to properly execute IoT protection.

The new version of Sequitur’s EmSPARK Security Suite provides a robust security framework protecting embedded firmware, keys and security-critical assets through the entire device lifecycle. It enables silicon hardware security features, secure device provisioning, and API access to essential trust services such as secure storage, firmware updates and payload verification.

“Johnson Controls continues its leadership around cybersecurity within the building management space. As building connectivity continues to grow with IT/OT convergence, IoT devices and cloud applications, it is critical that the devices ‘at the edge’ have a strong cyber posture,” said James Burke, VP/GM – Building Automation Systems at Johnson Controls. “Our Metasys SNE and SNC supervisory controllers, with EmSPARK™, demonstrate our commitment to continue to invest in protecting our customers by prioritizing cybersecurity.”

EmSPARK 2.0 enables critical device security features on the IoT developer’s silicon of choice, supporting secure boot, OTA updates, failovers and IP protection throughout the device’s lifecycle. Sequitur additionally supports customers’ implementations with non-recurring engineering (NRE) services for faster time to market. Additional features include:

Software provisioning

Trusted applications and APIs providing cryptography, key and certificate management, secure storage, and chip-to-cloud integration

Support for platforms from NXP® Semiconductors, Microchip Technology Inc. and others

Pre-loaded EmSPARK™ 2.0 software on the arrow.com Shield96 development platform for fast time to market

Free software evaluation kit

The EmSPARK Security Suite was designed to address solutions in industries where embedded security is paramount such as industrial control, building automation, the smart home, machine vision, automotive communication, and medical devices. Earlier this year, Sequitur Labs worked with Arrow Electronics on protecting security-conscious IoT edge devices with the debut of Arrow’s Shield96 board, a trusted Linux reference design that is equipped with EmSPARK to help customers create customized production-ready systems. With an increasing number of successful projects underway, Sequitur Labs is actively supporting Arrow with important embedded system security implementations.

“With as many as 60 billion smart devices expected to be online in the coming years, it is imperative for IoT manufacturers to implement a best-practices approach that ensures that products, applications and systems are not vulnerable to malicious attacks,” said Chris Steffen, Research Director for EMA. “By implementing a pre-packaged software security suite like EmSPARK 2.0, OEMs have a technical solution that enables them to overcome steep learning curves, ensure personnel resources are available to focus on core capabilities and reduce critical time to market.”

“The greatest obstacle to a future serviced by smart devices is security, including aggressive new variants that attack endpoints at the edge and threaten embedded computing systems,” said Philip Attfield, Co-founder and CEO, Sequitur Labs. “Up until now, addressing these threats has been difficult and expensive. With EmSPARK 2.0, we make implementing device-level security easy by addressing the technical, IP, supply chain and business process challenges of IoT security. Now Developers can easily build applications that use secure resources without having to become experts in cryptography and complex hardware security technologies.”

Additional information about implementing EmSPARK 2.0 for IoT device protection is available at https://www.sequiturlabs.com/iot-security-suite/iss-kit-descriptions/.

About Sequitur Labs

Sequitur Labs is developing seminal technologies to improve trust in a connected world, reducing the cost and complexity to build secure embedded and IoT devices. Sequitur’s products span a range of disciplines required for trusted computing, from boot through the full device lifecycle. Sequitur’s security solutions provide real business value to device makers, such as reducing BoM costs, protecting revenue by thwarting IP theft, improving product reliability and reducing liability, and improving device lifecycle management processes. To learn more about Sequitur Labs’ security platform, visit us at www.sequiturlabs.com or send an email.

Contacts

For Sequitur Labs



Mark Smith



marks@jprcom.com