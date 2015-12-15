Sigfox Collaborates with Google Cloud to Accelerate its Global IoT Strategy

Sigfox migrates its infrastructure to Google Cloud to process billions of messages monthly and to develop new value–added services

PARIS & SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Google Cloud and Sigfox today announced that the leading global 0G network and IoT platform services provider, has partnered with Google Cloud, to scale its cloud infrastructure and extend its IoT services portfolio. This partnership will enable Sigfox to rapidly accelerate its “Massive IoT” agenda – processing billions of messages each month from objects connected to the internet using data stored in the cloud.

Sigfox is the world’s largest dedicated LPWAN service provider for connecting simple, low-powered, low-cost IoT devices to the Internet. Already deployed in 72 countries, covering more than 1.3 billion people, Sigfox’s 0G network is used for a wide range of IoT use cases from tracking shipping containers and monitoring fire hydrants, to securing buildings and helping farmers monitor irrigation levels. In recent years due to an explosion in the number of internet-connected devices, Sigfox now processes billions of messages each month (an increase of 145% in 2020) from the millions of objects connected to its network–and the company needed a more scalable, long-term solution.

Google Cloud was chosen as the backbone for Sigfox’s 0G network to bring better scale, increased reliability, and best-of-breed compliance and security to Sigfox’s platform. Google Cloud will also enable faster improvements to Sigfox’s connectivity, geolocation, and other value-added services towards ultra-low-cost and ultra-low-power IoT solutions.

Sigfox’s shift to the cloud will transform many of the applications across the range of industries in which it operates including supply chain and logistics, automotive, postal services and utilities. This includes the Sigfox auto parts solution which tracks components on their journeys between assembly plants and suppliers with sensor-equipped containers. Or Sigfox’s solutions for utility companies that digitize the data collection of gas consumption meters, retrofitted Network Controlling Units and smart features. Also, shipping companies fit trolley rollers or containers with Sigfox smart trackers to give exact information on location, movement and condition. All of them will be now cloud-enabled, helping provide a scalable and seamless way to manage exponential data growth.

“We chose Google Cloud because we share the same appetite for driving digital transformation through helpful, reliable and sustainable innovation.” said Franck Siegel, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Sigfox. “With this partnership, Google Cloud technology will support us in becoming the global leader in ultra-low-cost, ultra-low-power asset visibility and tracking”.

“Google Cloud is proud to support Sigfox and provide an IoT leader with more reliability and flexibility as the company takes the next steps of its development,” said Samuel Bonamigo, VP Sales, EMEA South, Google Cloud. “Sigfox’s use of Google Cloud technology is the perfect illustration of how we’re helping innovative companies grow and thrive and better serve their customers.”

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

About Sigfox

Sigfox is the initiator of the 0G network and the world’s leading IoT (Internet of Things) service provider. It relies on a unique combination of ultra-low cost and ultra-low power technologies together with a global network to enable companies to gain visibility and track their assets worldwide for greater business results. With Sigfox, +17 million of devices send +60 million messages a day so that businesses can accelerate their digital transformation in key areas such as Asset Tracking and Supply Chain.

ISO 9001 certified and surrounded by a large ecosystem of partners and IoT key players, Sigfox has been founded in 2010 and is headquartered in France with offices in Madrid, Munich, Boston, Dallas, Dubai, Singapore, Sao Paulo and Tokyo.

