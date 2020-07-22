SKYWORTH Continues to Lead the TV Industry by Joining the WiSA Association

– WiSA’s Momentum Builds as a Leading Wireless, Multichannel Audio Solution for TVs –

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA® LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, comprised of over 60 leading consumer electronics brands and founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced SKYWORTH Group Limited (HKG: 00751) as its newest member. SKYWORTH is a leader in the television industry as the number one producer of TV products in China, marketing under three brands: SKYWORTH, Metz, and Coocaa.

“The WiSA Association looks forward to working with SKYWORTH,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “They are a rapidly growing leader in the consumer electronics industry focused on delivering to consumers affordable technology that brings enjoyment to their lives.”

“At SKYWORTH, our team seeks leading technologies that are simple to use for the consumer and delivers that WOW factor experience for their entertainment. We are incredibly proud to be welcomed into the WiSA fold and join the ranks of the world leaders in high resolution audio,” said Tony Wang, Chief Executive and President of SKYWORTH TV.

SKYWORTH Group offers a broad range of smart TVs, 4K Smart TVs and OLED Smart TVs. Other products include display devices, digital set-top boxes, security monitors, network communication, semi-conductors, refrigerators, washing machines, cell phones and LED lighting.

About SKYWORTH

SKYWORTH Group Limited (HKG: 00751) is a leading supplier of uniquely advanced and affordable technology solutions. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China’s “Silicon Valley”, SKYWORTH offers consumer electronics, display devices, digital set-top boxes, security monitors, network communication, semi-conductors, refrigerators, washing machines, cell phones and LED lighting. Founded in 1988, it is now one of the top five color TV brands in the world, a leading brand in the Chinese display industry market and one of the top three global providers of the Android TV platform. For more information, please visit: https://www.SKYWORTH.net/global

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

