SpotOn Virtual Fence Wins 2020 People’s Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Products

Following Gold Stevie® Award win, wireless containment system named favorite new consumer electronic product

BEDFORD, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SpotOn Virtual Fence – the world’s first and only dog containment and tracking system – was named the winner of a People’s Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Products in The 18th Annual American Business Awards®. This honor comes on the heels of SpotOn being named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the New Product – Consumer Electronics category.

This honor signifies that SpotOn is a favorite among consumers for new electronic products. The system features groundbreaking use of advanced technology for dogs. Unlike the traditional invisible fence and buried fence systems currently on the market, the SpotOn Virtual Fence lets dog owners set up a virtual containment area wherever they are. The system is also smart, offering satellite tracking in the event that the dog leaves the area as well as the ability to store fences at up to 10 locations. It is the first fence of its kind to incorporate such technology providing highly accurate positioning for containment and tracking purposes.

“We at SpotOn are incredibly humbled that our product was not only granted a Gold Stevie® Award by a panel of esteemed judges, but was also chosen by the people as their favorite new consumer electronic product,” said Ken Solinsky, founder of SpotOn Virtual Fence. “Receiving such an honor is validation of the exceptional technology we’ve developed for the pet wearable and consumer electronics industry. We look forward to continue delivering exceptional pet electronic products to consumers.”

The People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 87,000 votes were cast in 52 people’s choice categories this year. All new products and services honored in the ABAs’ new product categories were included in people’s choice voting.

Details about The American Business Awards, the list of People’s Choice Stevie Award winners and the complete list of Stevie winners in this year’s ABAs are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About SpotOn Virtual Fence

SpotOn Virtual Fence gives dogs the freedom to be dogs and owners the peace of mind to let them. The only truly wireless containment solution, SpotOn replaces buried wires and base stations with GPS technology—eliminating the need for professional installation and maintenance. Simply use the collar to walk a perimeter anywhere, creating an instant containment area of unlimited shape and size. Completely connected, SpotOn offers escape notifications, status updates, and easy map management right on your smartphone.

SpotOn was created by a team with decades of experience developing high-quality electronic devices and a commitment to developing the best products for the pet industry. Recognized as a CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree, SXSW 2020 Innovation Award finalist and New Hampshire Tech Alliance 2019 Product of the Year, SpotOn has changed the lives of dogs and owners across North America. To learn more about the SpotOn technology and product, visit: www.spotonfence.com, our blog, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

