Strategy Analytics: Defense Satellite Terminal Spending Will Exceed $6 Billion in 2028

GaN Revenue Grows in Response to Evolving Requirements

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolving battlefield philosophies require linking resources and information from different domains and platforms, with satellite networks playing a crucial role in this connectivity. The Strategy Analytics Advanced Defense Systems (ADS) report “Global Military Satellite Terminal Market and Technology Forecast: 2018 – 2028” forecasts that the need for terrestrial terminals to incorporate more reconfigurability, capacity and capabilities will propel satellite terminal revenue past $6 billion in 2028. The report also concludes that GaN device performance will enable improved RF capabilities in the terminals, pushing GaN revenue to a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) exceeding 20 percent over the forecast period.

“Evolving battlefield philosophies have forces becoming smaller and more agile,” noted Eric Higham Director of the Advanced Defense Systems (ADS) service. “The most effective way to do this is to collect and process data from multiple domains as a force multiplier and this increases the importance of satellite networks.” He went on to say, “For the terrestrial SatCom terminals, more reconfigurability and processing capability means digital silicon will remain an important technology, but GaN will enable the more challenging RF performance requirements.”

