Tablet Market Beats Expectations amid COVID-19 Impacts on Supply Chain and Consumer Demand

Lenovo grows 2%, Apple shrinks 2%, and Samsung shrinks 3% as global tablet market contracts by -12%

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$aapl #apple—The first quarter of 2020 presented enormous challenges as the COVID-19 outbreak hampered the supply chain in China as well as domestic consumer demand there. Despite some very dire predictions in the beginning of the pandemic, the tablet market actually outpaced expectations and were in line with Strategy Analytics’ outlook, shrinking by only -12% year-on-year in Q1 2020. The question now becomes, what will the worldwide pandemic and steep decline in economic activity bode for tablet vendors in Q2 and beyond?

The full report from Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices (CCD) service, Preliminary Global Tablet Shipments and Market Share: Q1 2020 Results can be found here: https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/devices/tablets-and-pcs/connected-computing-devices/market-data/report-detail/preliminary-global-tablet-shipments-and-market-share-q1-2020-results-300420

Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing said, “There were some real standout results from the largest tablet vendors in the world. Lenovo marked its third straight quarter of tablet shipment growth at 2%. Apple growth was down -3% and Samsung growth was down -2%. What’s remarkable about these otherwise meager results is that they were achieved in a market that declined by -12% overall. Other vendors fared worse as they faced serious headwinds in China, like Huawei, or pressure to match fantastic growth rates from last year, like Amazon.”

Chirag Upadhyay, Senior Research Analyst added, “Overall, there will be intense pressure on consumers in Q2 2020 as economic activity is stunted by the worldwide response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is evidence, however, that work/learn-from-home needs will benefit some vendors like Apple and Lenovo as large corporations and educational institutions seek to keep people productive while on quarantine.”

Exhibit 1: Most Major Tablet Brands Exceeded Expectations in Q1 2020 1 Global Tablet Shipments by Vendor



(Preliminary Results, Millions of Units) Vendor Q1 ’20 Q1 ’19 Quarterly Growth Y/Y Apple 9.6 9.9 -3% Samsung 4.7 4.8 -2% Huawei 3.0 3.6 -15% Amazon 2.8 3.0 -9% Lenovo 1.6 1.6 2% Others 10.6 13.7 -23% Totals 32.2 36.6 -12% Global Tablet Market Share by Vendor



(Preliminary Results, % of Total Shipments) Vendor Q1 ’20 Q1 ’19 Apple 29.8% 27.2% Samsung 14.6% 13.2% Huawei 9.4% 9.8% Amazon 8.6% 8.3% Lenovo 4.9% 4.2% Others 32.7% 37.3% Totals 100.0% 100.0% Source: Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices service

Exhibit 2: Apple Reaches 30% Market Share for First Time Since 20131 Global Tablet Shipments by Operating System



(Preliminary Results, Millions of Units) Operating System Q1 ’20 Q1 ’19 Quarterly Growth Y/Y Android 18.4 21.6 -15% iPadOS 9.6 9.9 -3% Windows 4.1 4.9 -17% Chrome 0.2 0.1 14% Totals 32.2 36.6 -12% Global Tablet Market Share by Operating System



(Preliminary Results, % of Total Shipments) Operating System Q1 ’20 Q1 ’19 Android 57.1% 59.0% iPadOS 29.8% 27.2% Windows 12.6% 13.4% Chrome 0.5% 0.4% Totals 100.0% 100.0% Source: Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices service 1 All figures are rounded

About Strategy Analytics



Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics



Connected Computing Devices: Click here

Contacts

US Contact: Eric Smith, +1 617 614 0752, esmith@strategyanalytics.com

UK Contact: Chirag Upadhyay, +44 1908 423 643, cupadhyay@strategyanalytics.com