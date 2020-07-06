Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, August 3, 2020

10 hours ago

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2021, ended June 30, 2020, after the market close on Monday, August 3, 2020. The Company plans to hold a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0984 or (201) 689-8577. A live, listen-only webcast and a replay of the call will be available at http://ir.take2games.com/.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products through our labels Rockstar Games, 2K, and Private Division, as well as Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Contacts

(Investor Relations)

Henry A. Diamond

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
(646) 536-3005

Henry.Diamond@take2games.com

(Corporate Press)

Alan Lewis

Vice President

Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
(646) 536-2983

Alan.Lewis@take2games.com

You may have missed

Strategy Analytics: Contactless Payments Preferred Payment Method for Almost 30% of US Consumers Post COVID-19

8 hours ago

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, August 3, 2020

10 hours ago

HyperX Expands Alloy Keyboard Lineup with Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

10 hours ago

Elliptic Labs Onboards New Customer and Signs Software License Agreement for AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY®

15 hours ago

Saitama Rakuten International Comments On Sony Weighing Bid To Acquire Warframe Parent Leyou

3 days ago
error: Content is protected !!