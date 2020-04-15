Tech Data Launches Modern Workplace with Secure Solution through the Cloud Solution Factory

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced it has expanded its Cloud Solution Factory offering with the addition of Modern Workplace with Microsoft Secure Score that establishes a security baseline for Office 365 users with automated policy enforcement.

The addition helps businesses take better control of their security strategies by providing an alternative to the entry-level Microsoft Security Defaults. Among the capabilities enabled by this new offering, Tech Data’s flexible design applies customizable conditional access for multi-factor authentication (MFA). In addition to supporting legacy authentication methods, users can be excluded, and other secure access methods can also be applied. Finally, the offering enables emergency access profiles, also known as “break-glass accounts,” and other authentication requirements.

With this latest addition, the Tech Data Cloud Solution Factory now includes more than 25 preconfigured “Click-to-Run” solutions designed to address a variety of challenges businesses face as they navigate the complexity of digital transformation.

“These solutions align with our strategy of delivering higher value by providing scalable, secure and robust end-to-end solutions that are fully vetted, and can be deployed in less than 30 minutes,” said Sergio Farache, senior vice president, strategy, innovation, cloud and M&A, Tech Data. “As experts in cloud and solution development, Tech Data is able to simplify the cloud configuration and deployment processes, so our channel partners can serve their customers quickly and effectively while mitigating cybersecurity risks. Moreover, these solutions are becoming increasingly important as needs for remote workplace technologies grow for businesses across industries and geographies.”

Secure Score is designed as a risk assessment framework that provides a numerical summary of a business’s security position based on criteria like identity, data, devices and user behavior. Partners can leverage Microsoft Secure Score to drive awareness, track progress and encourage incremental improvements toward a long-term security plan, all while managing risk with the help of Tech Data’s Modern Workplace with Secure Solution.

Service Providers can quickly assess their end-user environments, prioritize remediation steps and offer professional services to manage and improve the security of their clients’ cloud environments. In addition to the flexible authentication capabilities Tech Data allows partners to automatically apply data loss prevention and advanced threat protection policies to help mitigate risk associated with data leakage and common email attacks.

“Providing our customers with a secure modern workplace environment is critical, especially as businesses continue to provide flexible work environments,” said Matt Tinney, CEO, Windows Management Experts Inc. “Through Tech Data’s Modern Workplace with Secure Score, we can increase the environment’s security posture, as well as provide granular control, and offer custom policies and exclusions for unique users that are beyond security default settings offered by Office 365. In addition, we recognized the need and value to offer an automated but flexible way to apply security policies and help our clients transition to more advanced conditional access policies for authentication.”

Tech Data’s Solution Factory methodology enables businesses to solve business challenges through “click-to-run” solutions are designed for simple, fast deployment. These solutions are developed by leveraging Tech Data’s vast technology expertise and ecosystem of vendors to deliver specific business outcomes in the areas of cloud, analytics and IoT, and security.

