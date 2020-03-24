The 7th Annual Bloxy Awards Brings 4 Million Concurrent Players Together on Roblox

More than 600,000 fans and creators watched the ceremony live from a custom experience within Roblox and raised $100K for nonprofit organizations

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roblox, a global online platform bringing more than 120 million people together through play, announced today the results from the 7th annual Bloxy Awards, a celebration of the passion, talent, and creativity of the Roblox community. At its peak, nearly 4 million concurrent players were on the Roblox platform, including more than 600,000 players and creators watching the awards ceremony unfold in real-time within the Bloxy experience, while helping raise money for two non-profit organizations: Make-A-Wish and Code.org.





For the first time, the awards ceremony, which took place on Saturday, March 21, was fully-animated and streamed live on the Roblox platform, bringing the community virtually together to watch the Bloxys with their friends from within a custom-made viewing experience, complete with a lazy river with floaties, racing scooters as well as quests to complete and souvenirs to collect. This year’s Bloxys also featured exclusive, community-made virtual items supporting two nonprofit organizations: Make-A-Wish and Code.org. The $100,000 raised from the sale of the six items made by Roblox creators EvilArtist, Beeism, and supernob123, will go directly to these organizations and their worthy causes.

“ We take our role in helping people connect very seriously, and the Bloxys was a great demonstration of the Roblox community coming together to support one another and give back, particularly during these very difficult times,” said David Baszucki, Roblox CEO and co-founder (a.k.a. Builderman). “ Our developer community continues to push the boundaries of our platform in remarkable ways, engaging millions of players around the world and inspiring countless more budding creators.”

“ We are honored to have the support of the Roblox community,” said Alice Steinglass, Code.org President. “ Now when online learning is more important than ever, we thank the Roblox community for making it possible to continue our work in bringing computer science to the world’s students.”

“ The outpouring of support from this event was a bright light for us during a challenging moment. It’s such a comfort to be able to gather virtually—from across the world—when we can’t come together in person,” said Betsy Biern, Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area CEO. “ Many of our wish kids are part of the Roblox community and I know the generous support from the community brought them all so much hope and joy.”

The hosts for the ceremony, including Roblox Video Star Leah Ashe from YouTube and Roblox emcee, JParty, announced the winners in 14 categories and debuted exclusive, never-before-seen music videos from YouTube creators including Loginhdi, Cybernova, and Kawaii Kunicorn. The 2019 record-breaker Adopt Me! and its creators, DreamCraft, took home multiple awards, including Best Game Update of the Year and Best Studio of the Year. The coveted Game of the Year award went to Arsenal by ROLVe, while the Builderman Award of Excellence was awarded to both Dungeon Quest by vCaffy and Super Striker League by Cinder Studio.

“ We are honored and excited to accept the game of the year. It’s been a long journey of development and hard work but we are glad that it paid off,” said Bluay from ROLVe. “ The support of the community and Roblox means the world to us.”

“ My heart is so full to be a part of celebrating Roblox creators and this amazing community,” said Leah Ashe, Roblox Video Star and Bloxy Awards co-host. “ The Roblox team worked very hard to create this incredible experience for this year’s Bloxy Awards, and I was truly honored to be part of it.”

The Bloxy Awards show will play every hour inside the Bloxy experience on Roblox between now and March 31st. The 14 Winners Featured in the Bloxy Awards Show include:

Game of the Year: Arsenal by ROLVe

Sleeper Hit: Adventure Up! by Ready, set, play!

Best Game Trailer: Arsenal by ROLVe

Roblox Video of the Year: THE FINAL FOUR FINALE – RB Battles Championship for 1 Million Robux! playing (Roblox Epic Minigames)



Best Video Content Creator: Denis

Builderman Award of Excellence: Dungeon Quest by vCaffy and Super Striker League by Cinder Studio

Studio of the Year (Developer of the Year): DreamCraft

Mobile Game of the Year: Welcome to Bloxburg by Coeptus

Xbox Game of the Year: Murder Mystery 2 by Nikilis

Best Game Update of the Year: Adopt Me! by DreamCraft

Best Sound Design: Arsenal by ROLVe

Best Showcase: Toyokawa Inari Shrine by nezko

Best Breakout Game: Ninja Legends by Scriptbloxian Studios

Best Use of Tech: World // Zero by RedManta Project 3

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play. Every month, more than 120 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over two million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

