The New Triple Threat in Esports – The Razer BlackShark V2

With all-new TriForce 50mm drivers, HyperClear Cardioid Mic and Advanced Passive Noise Cancellation, the BlackShark V2 is the new benchmark esports headset – fine-tuned and perfected with newly introduced THX Spatial Audio Game Profiles

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlackShark–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the definitive esports headset with the Razer BlackShark V2. Featuring the all-new Razer™ TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers, Razer™ HyperClear Cardioid Mic with USB Sound Card, advanced passive noise cancellation, and with THX® Spatial Audio’s new Game Profiles feature making its debut, the BlackShark V2 is the new pinnacle of multi-platform, wired gaming headsets – designed and tested in conjunction with some of the world’s top esports athletes.





In esports, clarity of sound and communications is everything. Being able to hear the slightest audio cue and communicate clearly with teammates makes the difference between the glory of the win or being a footnote on the tournament roster. For the Razer BlackShark V2, Razer has developed an entirely new 50mm audio driver which, coupled with a new custom-tuned microphone and superior passive noise cancelling earcups, creates the ultimate triple threat in esports – clear sounds, clear communication, and minimal external noise – a deadly audio trinity.

“Working with pro-players, we identified key areas where esports headsets needed to improve – positional audio, clarity of communications and noise cancellation,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “By addressing these three areas and implementing the solutions into the BlackShark V2, we’ve created a formidable headset. And by adding in the new THX Game Profiles, we’ve made the formidable into the unbeatable.”

Tuned drivers for esports excellence

The Razer BlackShark V2 is equipped with an all-new, patented 50mm driver, the Razer TriForce Titanium. Using titanium-coated diaphragms, in a cutting-edge, proprietary design, the TriForce Titanium drivers separate the audio frequencies and allow for the individual tuning of the high, mid and low ranges, resulting in clearer trebles, a rich midrange and powerful bass.

The TriForce Drivers are complemented by THX Spatial Audio – an advanced positional audio solution for pinpoint accuracy and lifelike, immersive in-game sound that is compatible with stereo, 5.1 and 7.1 sources. The advanced THX spatial algorithms and world modelling technology, combined with unprecedented user-customization options, deliver a 360-degree soundscape tuned to each player’s ears. THX Spatial Audio makes locating enemies, avoiding whizzing bullets, and detecting nearby threats easy and natural, giving gamers and esports athletes the infamous Razer ‘unfair advantage’.

Call the shots without interference

Clear communications in the heat of battle are the key to victory, so for the BlackShark V2, Razer developed the HyperClear Cardioid Microphone with USB Sound Card. The HyperClear Cardioid Mic has been tuned for a more focused voice pick-up area, eliminating sounds from the back and sides for speech clarity. The open housing design of the removable microphone offers minimal pick-up interference for a more accurate capture and recreation of your voice.

The additional USB Sound Card provides advanced microphone controls for even further tuning. With features such as Mic Boost, Voice Gate, Volume Normalization, Microphone Equalizer and Ambient Noise Reduction, players can customize their voice output to minimize the noise from their surroundings interfering with crucial team communications.

Cut the noise, increase the comfort

In tournament play, be it at home, a LAN or on the main stage of a tournament finals, outside noise can be an unwelcome distraction. The subtle audio cues from other players and the environment in game can be lost when the noise of real-life seeps into the headset. The advanced passive noise cancelling properties for the BlackShark V2 are due to full-ear enclosing design of the oval ear cups, surrounded by a plush leatherette-lined foam cushion. This forms a consistent seal between the BlackShark V2 and the wearer’s head, minimizing intrusive external sounds.

Using an ultra-soft breathable memory foam, the ear cushions also minimize heat build-up and perspiration, for comfort even in long, intense play sessions. A soft, well-padded headband over a lightweight stainless-steel frame ensures a flexible and extremely durable design with minimal head clamping at just 262g.

Tried and tested by the Pros

Team Razer, the esports division of Razer, works with many of the world’s best teams and players to develop new high-performance, esports-focused peripherals, striving to push the performance boundaries and deliver that competitive edge. From the start of creating the BlackShark V2, Team Razer engaged with multiple esports athletes to test the headset, with their feedback helping hone the design and features.

“We’ve tested the Razer BlackShark V2 prototype and were quickly convinced of its advantages in games,” said Tal “Fly” Aizik from Evil Geniuses. “Using it in many training sessions, it was comfortable to wear, and both the game and mic sound quality are excellent – it really let me stay focused on my game.”

The Razer BlackShark V2 is just one of many products designed using feedback from esports athletes during the creation process. By listening to players and implementing their feedback into new products, Razer has established itself as the market leader in professional quality, esports gaming peripherals.

THX Game Profiles for the Winning Edge

Making a debut on August 6, THX Game Profiles further deepen the gaming experience. With games-specific, customized profiles, certified by the game developers, THX Game Profiles allow players to enjoy their games the way they were truly meant to sound, providing a realistic and immersive experience.

THX Game Profiles feature two distinct modes: THX Environmental Mode for lifelike sound and the most immersive experience or THX Competitive Mode, with more emphasis on spatial awareness and directional cues, for the quicker and more accurate locating of enemies.

THX Game Profiles currently support 18 of the most popular multiplayer and competitive titles, including Apex Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and others – with more titles due over the coming months. Working directly with the game designers, Razer is using the THX Game Profiles to allow developers for each game to create custom room and environment specifications in advance, from echoing hallways to large outdoor areas. Add to this the user-customization available through the THX Spatial Audio technology itself and players can tune their game sound to perfection.

Multi-platform compatibility

With its wired 3.5mm audio jack connection, the Razer BlackShark V2 is compatible with any 3.5mm jack enabled device, including PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and many mobile devices. The additional USB Sound Card is compatible with Windows 10 PCs only.

ABOUT THE RAZER BLACKSHARK V2

Headphones

Frequency response: 12 Hz – 28 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 100dBSPL/mW,1KHz

Drivers: Customized Dynamic 50mm Driver

Inner ear cup diameter: 65 x 40mm / 2.56 in x 1.57 in

Connection type: 3.5mm with USB sound card

Cable length: 1.8 m / 5.91 ft.

Approx. weight: 262g / 0.6lbs

Oval ear cushions: Breathable memory foam cushions

Microphone

Frequency response: 100Hz-10KHz

Signal-to-noise ratio: 60dB

Sensitivity (@1kHz): -42dB V/Pa,1KHz

Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional

On-earcup Controls

Volume up and down

Mic mute on/off toggle

Audio Usage

Audio Usage: Devices with 3.5mm audio jack

Audio Usage + USB Sound Card: Devices with USB port

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

$99.99 USD / €109.99 MSRP

Razer BlackShark V2: Razer.com and authorized resellers including Amazon and Best Buy – July 30, 2020

THX Game Profiles for Razer BlackShark V2: Available via Razer Synapse – August 6, 2020 (other headsets/headphones following soon)

For more information, please see here

Razer BlackShark V2 X: The Entry Level Esports Gaming Headset

Also announced today is the BlackShark V2 X, an entry-level version of the BlackShark V2, retaining many of the tournament grade features, and aimed at the price-conscious gamer. The BlackShark V2 X uses the non-titanium version of the Razer TriForce 50mm Driver and relies on a single 3.5mm jack instead of a USB sound card, but has the same HyperClear Cardioid Mic and Advanced Passive Noise Cancellation features as the BlackShark V2.

Weighing in at just 240g and with cross-platform system compatibility, the BlackShark V2 X is ideal for the gamer needing a single headset for all the systems they own.

$59.99 USD / €69.99 MSRP

Razer.com and authorized resellers including Amazon and Best Buy – July 30, 2020

For more information, please see here

PRODUCT ASSETS

Please find the press kit here

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 80 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Fintech is one of the largest offline-to-online digital payment networks in SE Asia.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, Razer has 16 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers.™

Contacts

PRESS CONTACTS

Americas

Kham Lam



Kham.Lam@razer.com

EMEA

Maren Epping



Maren.Epping@razer.com

China

Evita Zhang



Evita.Zhang@razer.com

Asia Pacific

Vanessa Li



Vanessa.Li@razer.com

Global

Jan Horak



Jan.Horak@razer.com

THX Ltd.



Jody Privette Young



pr@thx.com