Totino’s Kicks Off a Limited-Time Nintendo Switch Giveaway Exclusively at Walmart

Pick Up Totino’s for the Chance To Win a Powered-Up Nintendo Switch Prize Pack

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NintendoSwitch—Starting this weekend, Totino’s will be featuring the Nintendo Switch game Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on select packages of Totino’s Pizza Rolls and Totino’s Party Pizza, with a sweepstakes offering a Nintendo Switch prize pack kicking off on May 1, exclusively at Walmart.





“To help celebrate Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Nintendo Switch and bring smiles to people everywhere, a familiar mustachioed face will be greeting shoppers on packages of Totino’s products,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “By teaming up with Totino’s, families can power up their game time with a bite-sized pizza party.”

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury features two great Mario adventures where players can explore a whirlwind of colorful courses with friends and family wherever they may be, now with both online* and local** co-op multiplayer.

To enter the sweepstakes, shoppers just need to pick up one of the specially marked boxes of Totino’s Pizza Rolls and Totino’s Party Pizza Packs at Walmart (or visit https://www.totinos.com/nintendo) between 8 a.m. PT on May 1 and 11:59 p.m. PT on June 30. Grand prize winners will receive a Nintendo Switch prize pack, consisting of a Nintendo Switch system, three Nintendo Switch Pro Controller accessories, a download code for the digital version of the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game and a Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership.***

For more information about Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, visit https://supermario3dworld.nintendo.com/. For more information about Totino’s, visit https://www.totinos.com/.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

* Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

** Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

*** 30 GRAND PRIZE WINNERS WILL RECEIVE: (1) Nintendo Switch prize pack consisting of: one (1) Nintendo Switch system; three (3) Nintendo Switch Pro Controller accessories; one (1) download code for the digital version of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game and one (1) Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership. (Nintendo Switch Online membership will auto renew at the end of 12 months.) Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Grand Prize: $604.94.

ONE HUNDRED (100) FIRST PRIZES: Each winner will receive one (1) download code for the digital version of the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game. ARV of each First Prize: $59.99. Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this sweepstakes.

About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Pokémon™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5 billion video games and over 779 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

About Totino’s: Totino’s began in 1951 when Rose and Jim Totino opened Totino’s Restaurant in Northeast Minneapolis. The restaurant was such a success that in 1962, Totino’s built a frozen pizza plant in Fridley, MN to support their fast-growing retail business. Totino’s was sold to Pillsbury in 1975 and later acquired by General Mills. Born in the Midwest over 50 years ago, Totino’s has been bringing tasty goodness to more Americans every day and will continue to do so with new product launches.

