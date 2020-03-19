Trinseo Launches PULSETM ECO Series Containing Recycled Content

New PC/ABS ECO series contains up to 50% recycled content, highly suited to automotive interior applications

BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TSE #Materials—Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, has launched a new portfolio of recycled content-containing PC/ABS for automotive applications.

Trinseo’s new PULSE™ ECO Series contains between 30-50% recycled content, combining European-sourced post-industrial recycled (PIR) Polycarbonate with Trinseo’s virgin MAGNUM™ ABS. Developed using Trinseo’s unique PULSE™ GX technology, the new product family boasts strong technical features, such as superior flow properties, low temperature ductility, a low CO2 footprint and low density, allowing up to three per cent more parts per ton compared to competitive materials. Furthermore, the material’s low odor performance makes it highly suited to automotive interior applications such as mid/floor consoles, instrument panels, pillars, and more.

The favorable environmental impact of Trinseo’s new PULSE™ ECO Series has been proven through a specialized lifecycle analysis, which compared the difference in carbon dioxide emissions, water and energy consumption to that of virgin materials. In all cases, Trinseo’s PIR-containing resins showed a reduced environmental impact, with up to 48% per cent less energy consumption, 39% less global warming potential and 39% lower water consumption.

“The launch of our new PULSE™ ECO Series further extends our ECO portfolio of recycled content-based polycarbonate (PC) and PC/ABS materials,” said Frank Schumann, Global Marketing Manager, Automotive, Trinseo. “Our automotive customers are increasingly looking out for recycled materials that deliver the quality required to ensure consistent and high-performing interior applications. Not only will the PULSE™ ECO Series meet sustainability objectives for our customers, but it will also deliver design advantages equal to all-virgin premium products. Features such as easy flow and high impact strength at low temperatures are now possible with an improved carbon footprint.”

Trinseo has confirmed its PIR-containing PULSE™ GX50 ECO and PULSE™ GX70 ECO grades will be made available in Europe during the first half of 2020. PULSE™ ECO grades fulfill major OEM specifications for PC/ABS and extend Trinseo’s existing ECO portfolio of recycled content-based PC/ABS, first introduced in 2018 for the consumer electronics market.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day — products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives — across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales in 2019, with 17 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,700 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth, revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings and other matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

