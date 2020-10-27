Two Bit Circus REMOTE Brings a Live, Interactive, Play-From-Home Game Show to You

Join Us Every Thursday for Hilarious Commentary & Friendly Competition from the Comfort of Your Couch

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#REMOTE–Two Bit Circus, the company that’s been entertaining guests online and in-person for over a decade, is now bringing friends, colleagues, families, and rivals back together from the comfort of their own homes with a new, live, interactive game show called REMOTE. Each play-from-home show is MC’ed live by an experienced Two Bit Circus human host and the state-of-the-art GameShowBot3000. Together they lead players through a variety show of games with hilarious commentary and special guests, selecting lucky players to join live on the air alongside the at-home audience.

WHAT: Everyone is welcome to step right up and compete from their browser alongside Two Bit Circus panelists. Show hosts guide players through a lineup of ridiculous and challenging games in an hour full of comical, adult-friendly Two Bit Circus entertainment.

WHERE: Your couch, kitchen, bunker, or anywhere else in the world! (As long as you have internet access and a sense of humor) Just sign up here and log on to join.

WHEN: Every Thursday @ 7PM – 8(ish)PM PST



Special edition themes include: Birthdays, Halloween, Video Games, and Holiday — stay tuned!



(Dating in 2020 not going so hot? A Remote Dating game pilot is also in the works, sign up for our newsletter to be one of the first to know more)

October 29 – Halloween Theme



November 5 – History Theme



November 12 – Sci-Fi Theme

WHY: While the circus has been in quarantine, the crew went a little stir crazy… So they channeled their excessive energy into building a platform full of fun games that could bring people together regardless of their physical location. Interact ‘face-to-face’ with friends, loved ones, and maybe even family and have a good laugh from anywhere in the world in this new, play-from-home, live interactive experience.

NOTE: Guest content is unfiltered and may not be suitable for the delicate ears of children. Ages 18+ only please.

For more information, or to sign up for the next Remote show, visit: https://twobitcircus.com/remoteshow/

About Two Bit Circus

Based in Los Angeles, Two Bit Circus is a community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts who combine a love of technology with [mad] invention in pursuit of the future of fun. The company is opening the world’s first chain of micro-amusement parks. These one-acre entertainment complexes fuse the latest interactive technology with the wonder and spectacle of a classic circus and carnival. The parks are a platform to showcase best-in-class interactive entertainment from all over the world, and are filled with unexpected social experiences that bring people together elbow-to-elbow to play, eat, drink, and generally experience life at the highest resolution.

Designed for maximum social impact, Two Bit Circus supports a parallel 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Two Bit Circus Foundation. Its mission is to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship, and spur community engagement by providing schools and youth of all means with access to hands-on STEAM learning, modern maker tools, and upcycled materials.

For more information, visit www.twobitcircus.com or follow @TwoBitCircus and #TwoBitCircus.

Contacts

PR Contact



Allison Heard/Alissa Bushnell



2bcpr@104west.com

703-987-0203