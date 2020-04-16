United States IoT Market Assessment 2019-2025 by Infrastructure, Vertical and Application – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US IoT Market 2019-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The US IoT market is expected to witness a significant growth with the CAGR of approximately 21.3% during the forecast period.

The country has a huge potential for the growth of the IoT market. United States is the largest economy in the World. The well-established economy of the country laid the ground for growth of the IoT market. Rising internet penetration, large adoption of high network technologies and smart phones are some major factors that have been driving the market growth. Moreover, deployment of IoT solutions has been a part of government infrastructure which has accelerated its growth in the country.

Some of the major players operating in the US IoT market include Amazon Web Services, Apple Inc., Dell EMC, and others. These players adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition and product launch to strengthen their presence in the US market.

The report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of The US IoT market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting The US IoT market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating The US IoT market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered

1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. The US IoT Market by Infrastructure

5.1.1. Platform

5.1.2. Mobile Networks & Access Technologies

5.1.3. Cloud Solutions/Storage & Processing

5.1.4. Analytics

5.1.5. Security

5.2. The US IoT Market by Vertical

5.2.1. Healthcare

5.2.1.1. Health

5.2.1.2. Pharmaceuticals Segment

5.2.1.3. Biotechnology

5.2.2. Energy

5.2.3. Public & Services

5.2.3.1. Government

5.2.3.2. BFSI

5.2.3.3. Others (Hospitality & Entertainment)

5.2.4. Transportation

5.2.4.1. Aerospace

5.2.4.2. Automotive

5.2.4.3. Rails & Systems

5.2.4.4. Marine

5.2.5. Retail

5.2.6. Individuals

5.2.7. Others (Manufacturing)

5.3. The US IoT Market by Application

5.3.1. Smart Home

5.3.2. Smart Wearables

5.3.3. Smart Cities

5.3.4. Smart Grid

5.3.5. IoT Industrial Internet

5.3.6. IoT Connected Cars

5.3.7. IoT Connected Healthcare

5.3.8. Others (Toys & Drones)

6. Company Profiles

6.1. AdhereTech

6.2. B+B Smartworx Inc.

6.3. Aeris

6.4. Amazon Web Services

6.5. Ansys

6.6. Apple Inc.

6.7. Aria Systems Inc.

6.8. Armis, Inc.

6.9. Arrayent, Inc

6.10. AT&T Inc.

6.11. B&R Industrial Automation Corp.

6.12. Cisco Systems Inc.

6.13. Dell EMC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nas113

