Unity Appoints Luis Felipe Visoso as Chief Financial Officer

Industry veteran brings decades of business acumen and global insight from Palo Alto Networks, Amazon Web Services and Procter & Gamble

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced the appointment of Luis Felipe Visoso as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Visoso brings several decades of public company finance experience, having led financial organizations at Palo Alto Networks, Amazon Web Services and Procter & Gamble. Visoso will join Unity on April 5 and will report directly to Unity Chief Executive Officer, John Riccitiello.

“Luis comes to Unity with great experience honed at some of the world’s most respected companies. Most recently, Luis was CFO at Palo Alto Networks and prior to that he served as CFO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and CFO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer. He has proven capabilities to build high performing teams domestically and internationally,” said John Riccitiello, Chief Executive Officer, Unity. “Luis is stepping into Unity’s CFO role at a moment when Unity is executing well. He shares our optimism about Unity’s near- and long-term prospects and will contribute to our journey to build a better world with more creators.”

Visoso has served over two decades in global financial leadership roles in the United States, Europe and Latin America and traveled extensively throughout Asia. In September 2020, Visoso became a Unity Board member and an Audit Committee member, two roles he will resign in connection with his appointment as CFO.

“Unity’s commitment to innovation and inclusion attracted me to join the Board of Directors several months ago. I have been very impressed by the company’s culture, management and the Board, all of which convinced me to join Unity as CFO given the exciting opportunities in front of us,” said Visoso.

Visoso’s appointment comes with the departure of incumbent CFO, Kim Jabal. Riccitiello adds, “I am appreciative for Kim’s contributions to Unity during a key time of growth and transformation. She leaves us with a solid team in place and an incredibly strong business.” To learn more about Unity and its leadership team, please visit https://unity.com/our-company.

About Unity

Unity (NYSE: U) is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company’s 1,800+ person research and development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators were downloaded more than five billion times per month in 2020. For more information, please visit www.unity.com.

Contacts

Marisa Graves



Unity Communications



marisag@unity3d.com

(215) 801-2485