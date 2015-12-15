Universal Electronics Inc. Introduces UEI Virtual Agent for Entertainment and Smart Home Devices

AI-powered technology enables self-help support to enhance the user experience and reduce operational costs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$UEIC #smarthome—Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, is introducing UEI Virtual Agent to provide an AI-powered integrated support framework for entertainment and smart home devices, enabling self-help capabilities.





UEI Virtual Agent is designed to address common challenges around onboarding, feature discovery and troubleshooting for entertainment and smart home devices. UEI Virtual Agent is powered by UEI’s nevo.ai white label digital assistant and extensive global device knowledge graph covering over one million devices.

In addition to resolving user issues related to connected devices, UEI Virtual Agent helps reduce the cost of managing and supporting an installed base of connected devices for manufacturers and service providers, and can be easily integrated into the connected device itself, as well as into support websites and mobile apps, offering help where and when needed.

For connected TV and audio devices, UEI Virtual Agent can be accessed directly on any screen, including TV, phone, computer and tablet, to guide users through installation and onboarding, setup and issue resolution. UEI Virtual Agent is also available as a native Android TV application optimized for the TV screen as an added service with UEI’s industry-leading Android TV voice remote offerings.

For smart home devices, UEI Virtual Agent is pre-integrated with QuickSet Widget, a new offering from UEI that enables OEMs to upgrade products to become cloud connected and interoperable with other devices in the home.

As a standalone offering, UEI Virtual Agent can be quickly deployed for a wide range of connected products to offer a complete digital transformation of the support experience. When used in combination with products powered by UEI’s QuickSet® 5.0, UEI Virtual Agent brings an enhanced experience with the knowledge of existing devices in the home to provide increased real-time troubleshooting capabilities and improved interoperability.

UEI Virtual Agent was launched in Q3 2020 for UEI branded devices and support website, and will be available globally to OEMs in consumer entertainment, climate control and home appliances in Q2 2021. It will be available in English initially with additional languages available later in 2021.

“UEI Virtual Agent is designed to simplify ongoing support, on and off device, and improve the user experience by addressing the most challenging aspects of supporting connected devices in an evolving smart home,” said Arsham Hatambeiki, Senior Vice President of Products and Technology at UEI. “Connected products represent an ongoing promise brands make to their users, and a learning support framework is how that can be ensured.”

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

QuickSet is a trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.

All other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

