WiSA, Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, Shows Tremendous Growth in Consumer Interest

Along with home gyms and improvements, consumers showing rapidly growing online interest in the immersive cinema sound experience at home

“Consumers are showing rapidly growing online interest in the immersive cinema sound experience of WiSA systems for their homes. We are seeing an amazing increase in traffic to our industry website, wisaassociation.org, driven by individual consumers and families seeking more information on WiSA Certified™ speaker solutions. While site visitors learn more about the benefits of superior sound including system set up of minutes not hours, we are experiencing an increase in visitors greater than 20x increase through the first half of 2020, compared to the same time period last year,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “We are aggressively rolling out more campaigns to leverage this phenomenal interest in the wireless home cinema category and to assist member brands in telling their unique product and brand stories to this large and growing audience.”

WiSA’s transition from a technology and certification provider to a consumer-facing cornerstone of the new wireless home cinema category can be seen in the abrupt growth in traffic on wisaassociation.org. WiSA is implementing programs to accelerate growth to 100,000 visitors in the third quarter of 2020. Going into Black Friday, WiSA’s YTD visitors is expected to reach 250,000, thereby, increasing the consumer base for WiSA members to drive marketing programs during the holiday season.

Leveraging this growth in interest across the growing number of WiSA member brands with both products in the field and in development should lead to increased adoption of the WiSA Certified standard around the world.

In addition to providing distinct product information for each brand, the WiSA site links visitors to the branded sites and shows new purchasers where to buy WiSA members’ home cinema audio and video products. In 2020, 44% of the visitors have clicked “learn more” or “buy now” and continued their journey directly to a WiSA member’s landing page to learn more and/or to purchase products. Each WiSA website visitor is a high value remarketing target for WiSA members since they have spent extended time on the website being educated on WiSA’s high quality and simple set up. WiSA has plans to fortify this process through extensive data collection and analysis, robust marketing initiatives, and while working closely with WiSA members to attract and educate consumers and continue to deliver great home entertainment experiences worldwide.

