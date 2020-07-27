Xperi to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

7 hours ago

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), (“Xperi” or the “Company”) will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Monday, August 10, 2020, following the close of the market. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

To access the Company’s earnings conference call:

U.S. callers, please dial 800-309-1256

International callers, please dial +1 323-347-3622

Conference ID: 196454

All participants should dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and must use the conference ID to access the call. Due to Covid-19 and a low number of operators, wait times for the actual dial in will be long and the Company suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the call at Q2 Earnings Call Webcast.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

XPER-E

Contacts

Geri Weinfeld

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 818-436-1231 or geri.weinfeld@xperi.com

