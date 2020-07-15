Yugabyte Simplifies Enterprise Database Deployments with Release of YugabyteDB 2.2

Distributed SQL Database Provider Accelerates Adoption with New Capabilities to Streamline Deployment and Administration

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud—Yugabyte, the leader in open source distributed SQL databases, announced today the general availability of YugabyteDB 2.2, the latest version of its high-performance distributed relational database, with new features designed to simplify enterprise database deployments and day-to-day administration. With this release, YugabyteDB now supports fully-transactional distributed backups as well as online index builds, deferred constraints, colocated tables, and more. YugabyteDB remains the only open source, distributed SQL database that can provide the scale and speed developers need to deploy global, cloud native business-critical applications.

As organizations roll out distributed OLTP and HTAP applications in the cloud, their business initiatives can often be delayed by their transactional databases’ inability to handle day-two operations without the implementation of cumbersome custom automation solutions. YugabyteDB not only provides data backups, index builds, and relational constraints natively, but also ensures that these operations can be undertaken without downtime and application slowdowns.

“As more enterprise workloads move to the cloud, organizations are looking to deploy less, not more of monolithic SQL databases like Oracle,” said Bill Cook, CEO, Yugabyte. “As a result, developers are adopting open source distributed SQL databases like YugabyteDB, administrators are insisting on scalable relational databases that are easy to operate, and business leaders are demanding lower total cost of ownership for data infrastructure.”

Key features of YugabyteDB 2.2 include:

Transactional distributed backups – For many distributed SQL databases the only way to handle transactional backups across multiple tables is to perform a dump or scan based backups. However, such backups can negatively impact application performance. With YugabyteDB 2.2, backups are both transactional and distributed. The design is based on a lightweight online snapshot mechanism that has minimal impact on performance and is truly distributed with built-in data consistency across all tables in the database.

– For many distributed SQL databases the only way to handle transactional backups across multiple tables is to perform a dump or scan based backups. However, such backups can negatively impact application performance. With YugabyteDB 2.2, backups are both transactional and distributed. The design is based on a lightweight online snapshot mechanism that has minimal impact on performance and is truly distributed with built-in data consistency across all tables in the database. Online index builds – As workload patterns shift and business requirements change, organizations often look to add new indexes to improve query performance. YugabyteDB 2.2 supports the ability to dynamically add indexes to an existing table in an online manner with minimal impact on performance.

– As workload patterns shift and business requirements change, organizations often look to add new indexes to improve query performance. YugabyteDB 2.2 supports the ability to dynamically add indexes to an existing table in an online manner with minimal impact on performance. Deferred constraints for foreign keys – Database constraints are useful tools for developers that lead to simpler application logic and lower error probability. However, it is often necessary to defer constraint enforcement – during a database migration for example or loading a relational schema with cyclic foreign key dependencies. YugabyteDB 2.2 now supports this popular PostgreSQL feature which allows the constraint enforcement to be deferred to overall transaction commit time rather than after every operation in a transaction. The end result is that large data sets can be migrated over to YugabyteDB faster than ever before.

– Database constraints are useful tools for developers that lead to simpler application logic and lower error probability. However, it is often necessary to defer constraint enforcement – during a database migration for example or loading a relational schema with cyclic foreign key dependencies. YugabyteDB 2.2 now supports this popular PostgreSQL feature which allows the constraint enforcement to be deferred to overall transaction commit time rather than after every operation in a transaction. The end result is that large data sets can be migrated over to YugabyteDB faster than ever before. Colocated tables – Distributed SQL clusters can experience higher latency when related tables are spread across multiple nodes or data centers. With the introduction of colocated tables in YugabyteDB 2.2, this problem can be avoided by sharing a single shard across all related tables. As the database grows in size, large tables can be split into shards of their own and moved to nodes with lower resource consumption. Thus, enterprise deployments can scale their distributed SQL cluster for fully-relational workloads by simply adding new nodes.

Additional features of the 2.2 release include the new yugabyted server for simplifying single-node clusters and updated Transaction Processing Performance Council (TPC-C) results benchmarks.

YugabyteDB remains 100 percent committed to open source under its Apache 2.0 license. All the features in the 2.2 release are open source and available to all. The company announced its commitment to open source in July 2019, and in the year since the YugabyteDB open source community has also exploded, with a 7x increase in Slack users, a 6x increase in new clusters, and a 3x increase in GitHub stars. Yugabyte continues to maintain and expand its relationship with the developer community through its open source database, and the company’s commercial products focus only on database administration, a departure from the industry-standard practice of “open core” where proprietary database features are upsold on an open source core.

To learn more about the YugabyteDB 2.2 release, read the 2.2 blog post and register for the “What’s New in YugabyteDB 2.2” webinar taking place July 22 at 10 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET).

About Yugabyte

Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, internet-scale applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance, and cloud native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, 8VC and Wipro Ventures. www.yugabyte.com

Contacts

Will Clark



fama PR



401-714-4192



yugabyte@famapr.com