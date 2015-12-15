YugabyteDB 2.7 Now Generally Available, Extending Multi-Cloud and Kubernetes Support

Yugabyte’s latest release offers the most comprehensive cloud native deployment options

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OpenShift—Yugabyte, the leading open source distributed SQL database, today announced the general availability of YugabyteDB 2.7. The latest release offers the most comprehensive set of deployment options for organizations looking to scale distributed SQL across hybrid cloud environments using Kubernetes platforms like Red Hat OpenShift and VMware Tanzu. With support for public and cloud-native environments, Yugabyte enables organizations to realize their strategic Kubernetes, distributed SQL, and microservices initiatives while avoiding cloud lock-in.

“Most organizations are well down the path of adopting Kubernetes, but continue to deploy monolithic databases that can’t take advantage of the elasticity of the cloud,” said Karthik Ranganathan, Co-Founder and CTO at Yugabyte. “To a developer, YugabyteDB 2.7 looks and feels like PostgreSQL, so it’s familiar and easy to develop against. Unlike traditional SQL databases, administrators and operators can scale YugabyteDB on demand, across any infrastructure, and without downtime or operational complexity.”

YugabyteDB is also the first distributed SQL database to be validated to run on all three of the following: VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG), VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid Integrated Edition, and VMware vSphere with Tanzu. This allows organizations to seamlessly run their YugabyteDB workloads on Kubernetes across vSphere, multi and hybrid cloud environments.

“VMware and Yugabyte have partnered closely to deliver a solution that enables enterprises to quickly build, deploy, and manage scalable, resilient, geo-distributed stateful applications across clouds. The Partner Ready for VMware Tanzu validations provide customers with peace of mind, knowing that they can confidently run their YugabyteDB workloads on VMware Tanzu,” said Pat Lee, Vice President, Strategic & Emerging Partners at VMware.

YugabyteDB 2.7 is a Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operator and now available on Red Hat Marketplace, an open cloud marketplace, operated by IBM, for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premise.

“As the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift makes it easier for organizations to build and deploy cloud-native applications across any cloud environment, and OpenShift Operators are leading the way,” said Lars Herrmann, Vice President, Partner Ecosystems, Product and Technologies, Red Hat. “We are pleased to work with Yugabyte to bring the power of Red Hat OpenShift to its open source distributed SQL database and make YugabyteDB 2.7 available on Red Hat Marketplace for customers seeking solutions that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift.”

“Partners like Yugabyte who develop solutions for hybrid cloud environments are well-positioned to help accelerate their customers’ digital transformations with the agility, speed, and flexibility necessary in today’s market,” said Kelly Hartman, Vice President, Ecosystems and Business Development, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software. “Red Hat Marketplace will enable customers and developers to easily access Yugabyte’s software and integrate it to any cloud.”

Yugabyte recently teamed up with CAST AI, creator of an optimization platform for Kubernetes environments, to demonstrate how organizations can deploy YugabyteDB clusters across multiple clouds and zones while achieving the same level of throughput and latency as a single-cloud, multi-zone deployment.

Additional features of YugabyteDB 2.7 include:

Support for Tablespaces, which allow for fine-grained control over data distribution across regions and availability zones to reduce latency or meet data compliance requirements.

Ability to rollback unintended changes and restore YugabyteDB databases to a specific point in time in the past with minimal impact to the cluster using point in time recovery (PITR).

Encryption in transit with TLS has been benchmarked to show less than 5% impact on performance for organizations that transmit sensitive data over the wire.

Optimized YugabyteDB Sink Connector for Apache Kafka to enable linear scaling and high throughput, benchmarked at 100,000 operations per second.

To learn more about the YugabyteDB 2.7 release, read the 2.7 blog post: https://blog.yugabyte.com/introducing-yugabytedb-2-7/

Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, internet-scale applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance and cloud native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte was named a 2020 Cool Vendor by Gartner and is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, 8VC, Wipro Ventures, and Greenspring Associates. www.yugabyte.com

