Zigbee Alliance and DiiA Collaborate to Standardize DALI-Zigbee Gateways

DAVIS, Calif. & PISCATAWAY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConnectedDevices–The Zigbee Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), and the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA), the global industry organization for DALI lighting control, today announced they are working together to bring further standardization and system interoperability to the IoT luminaires space. This development will help stakeholders realize the benefits of combining wired DALI lighting-control systems with wireless Zigbee networks as the IoT progresses.

The two organizations are collaborating on the development of a gateway specification to support a forthcoming certification program. This blending of reliable, cost-effective, low-power Zigbee technologies with DALI’s proven digital lighting control gives users a best-in-class combination for intelligent illumination systems.

“Our liaison agreement with the Zigbee Alliance is part of DiiA’s commitment to address different options for combining wireless communication links with DALI lighting control,” said Paul Drosihn, DiiA General Manager. “Developing specifications and testing requirements for gateways between Zigbee ecosystems and wired DALI networks will ensure interoperability that’s backed by certification.”

“The intersection of wired and wireless is where industry can work better together during this IoT transition to benefit those invested in both technology camps, as well as consumers, as they embrace connected devices,” said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO, Zigbee Alliance. “Pairing DiiA’s wired control solutions with Zigbee wireless standards brings more choice to markets that rely on these technologies for various use cases and as a springboard for future innovation.”

About the Zigbee Alliance

The Zigbee Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things. Established in 2002, our wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With our members’ deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions – including the recently announced Project Connected Home over IP – we are leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world. The Zigbee Alliance board of directors is comprised of executives from Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Google, IKEA, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, Lutron Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo, Schneider Electric, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, SmartThings, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, and Wulian. www.zigbeealliance.org www.connectedhomeip.com

About DiiA

The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA) is an open, global consortium of lighting companies that aims to grow the market for lighting-control solutions based on Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) technology. DiiA is driving the adoption of DALI-2, the latest version of the internationally standardized DALI protocol. DALI-2 includes more product types, more features, clearer specifications, increased testing, and product certification.

The DALI‑2 certification and trademark program, operated by DiiA, builds confidence in cross-vendor product interoperability. DiiA develops test specifications for DALI-2 product compliance testing, and also creates new specifications for additional DALI-2 features and functions. The D4i certification program from DiiA brings standardization to intra-luminaire DALI. For more information, please visit www.digitalilluminationinterface.org.

